1/03/24 SEC/NYSE Natural Asset Corps, Pandora Babylon: Gill, Flynn/Kennedy 2024

1/03/24 The New York Stock Exchange has requested the SEC to allow a new trading designation for Globalist Natural Asset Corporations to buy public lands in the USA to be traded on preservation control status, stealing America's land, air and water to make money for billionaires to not be developed or used/inhabited. ACTION NEEDED! See Below! Meanwhile, the Epstein client list beard covers for the larger global child, organ, drug, weapons trafficking economy of sin that Mike Gill has un covered. Trump has the evidence- will he use it and survive the traitors?
Here are the links for today’s video:
True The Vote Heroes win Federal Lawsuit!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/01/big-news-catherine-engelbrecht-true-vote-wins-lawsuit/
TAKE ACTION: STOP The Sale of America!
https://sovereigntycoalition.org/
Utah Treasurer, Marlo Oaks Opposing NACs:
https://treasurer.utah.gov/natural-asset-companies/
Oaks removes Utah pensions/investments from Blackrock:
https://www.sltrib.com/news/politics/2022/09/18/utah-state-treasurer-pulls/
Trump announcement on stopping the Globalist Border Invasion of USA:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/01/donald-trump-writes-column-how-i-will-end/
Trump on Epstein Releases:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/01/gateway-beyond-headlines-trumps-election-fraud-summary-epstein/
Michelle Moore with Mike Gill:
Most recent update:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJua6NbfG9E
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIwFQNYU2pcIE4oF8obM5CA
https://projectcamelotportal.com/2023/12/16/mike-gill-man-on-a-mission-evidence-to-take-down-the-cartels/
https://www.icij.org/investigations/pandora-papers/global-investigation-tax-havens-offshore/
Historical capture of ground up babies pills:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2140702/South-Korea-customs-officials-thousands-pills-filled-powdered-human-baby-flesh.html
Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!
We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!
Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!
