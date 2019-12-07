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Israeli Spy Comes Forward: Epstein Was A Mossad Agent Used To Blackmail U.S. Politicians -1697-6P
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153 views • December 07, 2019
Ari Ben-Menashe, a former Israeli spy and alleged “handler” of Robert Maxwell, told the authors of a new book, Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, that Epstein ran a “complex intelligence operation” at the behest of Mossad. Believing that Epstein planned to marry his daughter, Maxwell introduced him and Ghislaine Maxwell to Ben-Menashe’s Mossad circle.“Maxwell sort of started liking him, and my theory is that Maxwell felt that this guy is going for his daughter,” Ben-Menashe said. “He felt that he could bless him with some work and help him out in like a paternal [way].” Israeli intelligence bosses gave the green light and Epstein then became a Mossad asset.

E-Militia Article:Israeli Spy Comes Forward: Epstein Was A Mossad Agent Used To Blackmail American Politicians – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/kaR430pZJxr

GUEST: Dr. Nick Begich is well known for his work and research on HAARP, "Mind Effects" and more. He has widely reported in these areas as an expert for many publications, government organizations and private companies. He has been an expert witness for the European Parliament on these subjects and provides significant research contributions in this area. Also, through the Lay Institute on Technologies he organized a private meeting of top scientists in the area of mind effects in 2007.
Begich has authored five books in seven languages on technology and the impacts of change. Heard on thousands of radio and television talk shows and documentaries, he is a frequent commentator on new technologies, energy, politics, education and the environment.
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