Redacted with Clayton Morris - Scott Ritter

Russia announced the Wagner group is done, laying down their weapons. Putin declared that those responsible for Friday's mutiny will face stiff consequences. Meanwhile Germany says European leaders are ready for a peace deal but did anyone consult with Russia on this? Former U.N. Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter joins us to analyze the latest developments.
