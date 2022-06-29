Toby Rogers - FDA Abandons ALL Science on COVID Shots!

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The totally corrupt FDA took a vote yesterday (June 28, 2022). Now all future experimental COVID-19 shots will be deemed automatically “safe and effective” WITHOUT further clinical trials. The health and safety of the American people be damned!
Steve Bannon's War Room: https://rumble.com/v1ad489-toby-rogers-fda-abandons-science-on-covid-shots.html