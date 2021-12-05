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Graphene Hydroxide (GHO) Discovered in Pfizer Shot
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156 views • December 05, 2021
On Nov 26, 2021, a well-known German chemist, Dr Andreas Noack, was murdered just hours after releasing this video in which he warns us about the presence of Graphene Hydroxide (GHO) in Pfizer's COVID-19 injections, which are now being fraudulently sold to humanity as a "safe and effective" vaccine, when the evidence shows otherwise. In this video, Dr Noack tells us that a recent Raman spectroscopy analysis of the vaccine revealed the presence of GHO in the Pfizer shot, and that this molecule will stay in your body forever. He describes GHO as one of "the sharpest imaginable objects," and says that these objects behave like "nano razors" which will cut the epithelial lining of your veins, should the genetic mutagen be accidentally or intentionally injected into one of your veins. He likens being injected with the Pfizer shot to a game of "Russian Roulette," since these shots are often being administered by people other than trained physicians who may unwittingly inject the genetic mutagen into a vein rather than muscle tissue.
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