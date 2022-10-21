Jolly life with Jesus | Sudha Alexander

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jolly life with Jesus
A message for the youth
From God's Heart... | 6 October 2022 | Sudha Alexander | Berachah Prophetic Ministries
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)
https://youtu.be/XmVt8qzVsZc
Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)
https://youtu.be/_V_T6koze5w
Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)
https://youtu.be/v4EJE09U-kA
Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)
https://youtu.be/3Ci2c8kh9Cw
Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)
https://youtu.be/Ru3Qi9fj_4k
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us
+91-44-26501290
(or) Send your prayer requests to the link
http://bit.ly/BPMPrayercenter
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:
https://bit.ly/BPMYoutube
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:
https://bit.ly/TamilMessages
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:
https://bit.ly/HindiMessages
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:
https://bit.ly/TeluguMessages
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:
https://bit.ly/MalayalamMessages
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel:
https://bit.ly/KannadaMessages
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:
https://ezekiahfrancis.org/
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App from Play Store:
http://bit.ly/BPM-App
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Ways to Give
UPI : berachah@icici
http://bit.ly/PartnersSeed
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
#EzekiahFrancis #BenitaFrancis #SudhaAlexander #BerachahPropheticMinistries #PropheticTime #ChristianMessage