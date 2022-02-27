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X22 Report B 02. 27. 22.
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90 views • February 27, 2022
Ep. 2713b - Post Midterm Marker Important, 22nd Amendment Comes Into Play, Trump, Strength & Justice
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The [DS] is panicking their money laundering operation is being destroyed right in front of their eyes. Peace will be made when all actors are destroyed or they surrender, tick tock. Timing is everything, Trump needs to wait for the 2 year mark so this way he can have 2 terms, plus two more years according to the 22 amendment. The plan is coming together 1 piece at a time, the [DS] is being dismantled. Scavino signals the storm is coming.
Prepare Today
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http://preparewithx22.com
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
⚡ Get The #1 Gadget For Blackouts Here: ⚡
http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF
The [DS] is panicking their money laundering operation is being destroyed right in front of their eyes. Peace will be made when all actors are destroyed or they surrender, tick tock. Timing is everything, Trump needs to wait for the 2 year mark so this way he can have 2 terms, plus two more years according to the 22 amendment. The plan is coming together 1 piece at a time, the [DS] is being dismantled. Scavino signals the storm is coming.
Prepare Today
$50 OFF 4-WEEK KIT
My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithx22.com
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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