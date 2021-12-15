© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trans Swimmer DESTROYS Women in Competition!
Follow
1
Share
Report
60 views • December 15, 2021
1. Report: FDA Colludes with US Postal Service to Destroy Ivermectin Shipments.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/report-fda-colludes-with-us-postal-service-to-destroy-ivermectin-shipments/
2. Trans Swimmer DESTROYS Women in Competition! This is a madness coming from cultural marxism and sick liberal thinking.
https://www.brighteon.com/d70e5569-ada7-444e-b4cb-a9048bbcf251
3. Child-saving Doctor targeted: Medical establishment aims to destroy dissident MD
https://www.brighteon.com/d5366088-dbda-441c-b9d8-0813031b5642
4. UN Sculpture Looks a Lot Like the End Times Beast Referred to in Daniel 7 and Revelation 13. Its obvious that the World is run by satanic pedohiles.
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2021/december/un-sculpture-looks-a-lot-like-the-end-times-beast-referred-to-in-daniel-7-and-revelation-13
5. DR VLADIMIR ZELENKO - THIS IS THE WORST CRIME IN THE HISTORY OF HUMANITY. PROTECT YOUR CHILDREN! TAKE THEM OUT OF SCHOOL.
https://www.brighteon.com/698be915-75d5-4dd3-adbb-886a96022a08
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.infowars.com/posts/report-fda-colludes-with-us-postal-service-to-destroy-ivermectin-shipments/
2. Trans Swimmer DESTROYS Women in Competition! This is a madness coming from cultural marxism and sick liberal thinking.
https://www.brighteon.com/d70e5569-ada7-444e-b4cb-a9048bbcf251
3. Child-saving Doctor targeted: Medical establishment aims to destroy dissident MD
https://www.brighteon.com/d5366088-dbda-441c-b9d8-0813031b5642
4. UN Sculpture Looks a Lot Like the End Times Beast Referred to in Daniel 7 and Revelation 13. Its obvious that the World is run by satanic pedohiles.
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2021/december/un-sculpture-looks-a-lot-like-the-end-times-beast-referred-to-in-daniel-7-and-revelation-13
5. DR VLADIMIR ZELENKO - THIS IS THE WORST CRIME IN THE HISTORY OF HUMANITY. PROTECT YOUR CHILDREN! TAKE THEM OUT OF SCHOOL.
https://www.brighteon.com/698be915-75d5-4dd3-adbb-886a96022a08
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.