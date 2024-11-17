🐆 Far Eastern Leopard cub's First Snow in the Novosibirsk zoo

🐆 Far Eastern Leopard Chloya's first snow in the Novosibirsk zoo, in Western Siberia, Russia.

More about this special zoo:

The Novosibirsk Zoo

One of the largest zoos in Russia and established in 1933, the Novosibirsk Zoo is located in a forested area and is more similar to a reserve than a traditional zoo. Home to over 11,000 animals, the zoo protects 350 endangered species and participates in 77 international conservation programmes, dedicating huge efforts to scientific research as well as educational programmes for children and other visitors. Amongst the inhabitants of the Novosibirsk Zoo, you will find polar bears, black bears, white tigers, leopards, dolphins and even a liger (the offspring of a lion and tiger).

The zoo is also home to many species of animals found only in Russia, such as Siberian lynxes and manul cats. The zoo’s forest location allows visitors not only to visit the animals, but to appreciate Siberian nature.



