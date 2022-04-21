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The rise of a Nazi society - additional datas to our previous video
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51 views • April 21, 2022
For those who want more facts about who runs those educational military patriotique (in short "nazi") camps for the ukrainian youth.
Data oriented video. There is no "action" there, only informations from diverses sources, mainly about the C14 organization, in charge of (one part of) the education program of the ministry of youth of Ukraine.
A data I've partially shown in my previous video, but I didn't explore it. This is done here.
Data oriented video. There is no "action" there, only informations from diverses sources, mainly about the C14 organization, in charge of (one part of) the education program of the ministry of youth of Ukraine.
A data I've partially shown in my previous video, but I didn't explore it. This is done here.
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