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Buttigieg Trashes Christians Who Support Trump
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37 views • February 19, 2020
Beth Baumann | Posted: Feb 18, 2020
Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg attacked President Donald Trump's Christian supporters during his town hall with CNN on Tuesday. According to Mayor Pete, he can't seem to understand how Christians support President Trump.
Source: https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bethbaumann/2020/02/18/watch-buttigieg-says-he-cant-find-any-compatibility-between-christianity-and-trumps-policies-n2561516
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Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg attacked President Donald Trump's Christian supporters during his town hall with CNN on Tuesday. According to Mayor Pete, he can't seem to understand how Christians support President Trump.
Source: https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bethbaumann/2020/02/18/watch-buttigieg-says-he-cant-find-any-compatibility-between-christianity-and-trumps-policies-n2561516
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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