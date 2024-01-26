Gov. Greg Abbott says Ten other States have sent National Guard to the Texas Border, and others will Follow - Tucker Carlson, Jan 26 2024

In an interview from India, Gov. Greg Abbott says ten other states have sent national guard to the Texas border, and others will follow. Abbott says he is “prepared” for a conflict with federal authorities. Abbott says he is “prepared” for a conflict with federal authorities.

⚡️- An official with the federal government told Fox News that they will no longer be removing the razor wire established by Texas.

Texas has won this dispute with the federal government, and the federal government is now seriously undermined.

- This does not mean that the standoff is over. The ultimatum given to Texas is still in place, according to senior officials.- The White House says that Texas has defied the Supreme Court.

