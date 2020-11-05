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BREAKING: GOP INSIDER DECLARES TRUMP TO TAKE ARIZONA, AND THEN WIN THE 2020 ELECTION
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333 views • November 05, 2020
Christine Ong Cothrun from Scottsdale who recruited poll watchers, Arizona national GOP delegate says Trump will take AZ from blue to red... Despite the fact fox and the Ap have called the race.
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