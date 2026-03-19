Asylum's Soon To Full Capacity! – Scott Hensler

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Show 166: Whether it’s a mass mental asylum or some kind of mass holding facility. Mental illness is on the rise, and there is nothing ready other than FEMA camps to hold so many. The nation is collapsing from depravity that can only come from demonic infections to full-blown possession. Today, I compare abnormal psychology to demonology and the connection between the two.
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