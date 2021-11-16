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FULL SHOW: White House Emergency! Democrats Look To Replace Biden And Harris Before Midterms
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220 views • November 16, 2021
Owen Shroyer breaks down the troubles in the White House and says Democrats realize Biden and Harris are both a disaster, as they look for a solution to remove them both, potentially before the midterms. Drew Hernandez joins in-studio to discuss the latest in the Kyle Rittenhouse case. Anthony Fauci makes an incredible admission as he warns vaccinated Americans they are at risk of dying from covid and spreading it because the vaccine doesn’t work. The stories of vaccine injured professional athletes continue to pile up as “dies suddenly” becomes a top search trend on the internet. Owen also gives some love to the audience that shops at Infowars Store.
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