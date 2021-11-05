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BIGGEST WHISTLEBLOWER IN HISTORY EXPOSES HOW FDA FALSIFIED DATA IN COVID JAB TRIALS! ROBERT BARNES
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550 views • November 05, 2021
Robert Barnes of https://vivabarneslaw.locals.com/ to break down the biggest vaccine whistleblower news in history as the FDA is exposed falsifying data in COVID jab trials.
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