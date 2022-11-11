Vigilant News 11.11.22 Globalists Meet, Trump-Desantis Feud, Brazil Update

Hosts: Justin Deschamps & Ryan Delarme
Website https://vigilant.news/
Show Notes:
UN/Climate Change/Economic System
RYAN – John Kerry Spills the Beans at U.N.’s COP27 Meeting: They Want to Replace Capitalism with a New Economic System
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/john-kerry-spills-beans-u-n-s-cop27-meeting-want-replace-capitalism-new-economic-system/
JUSTIN – UN Demands $2 Trillion A Year From Rich Countries For ‘Climate Justice’
https://www.technocracy.news/un-demands-2-trillion-a-year-from-rich-countries-for-climate-justice/
JUSTIN – UK “Nudge Unit” Recommends Banks Track Carbon Footprint of Transactions, Reward “Sustainable Behaviors”
https://reclaimthenet.org/uk-nudge-unit-banks-carbon-footprint-tracking/
Misc.
RYAN – Far-left Moderation Council Yoel Roth – Who Once Called Trump a “Racist Tangerine” – Is OUT at Twitter https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/far-left-moderation-council-yoel-roth-called-trump-racist-tangerine-twitter/
Brazil
JUSTIN – Report by Brazil’s Military on Election Count Cites no Fraud
https://www.voanews.com/a/report-by-brazil-s-military-on-election-count-cites-no-fraud/6828170.html
RYAN – Independent Reporting from Brazil on Election Funny Business
https://youtu.be/PhiLIK4evtY
MidTerms
JUSTIN – Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker raises $3.3 million as runoff campaign begins
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/georgia-gop-senate-candidate-herschel-walker-raises-33-million-runoff
JUSTIN – Kari Lake says she’s putting together a transition team, confident of victory in prolonged election
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/kari-lake-says-shes-putting-together-transition-team-confident-victory
JUSTIN – Maricopa County Now Admits That Over 30% Of Polling Locations Were Affected By Machine Failures, NOT 20% As Previously Stated – But They Want Us To Believe Only 17,000 Ballots Transported For Tabulation
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/maricopa-county-now-admits-30-polling-locations-affected-machine-failures-not-20-previously-stated-want-us-believe-17000-ballots-transported-tabulation/
Unexplained Ballot Drop in GA Senate Race Likely Prevented Herschel Walker from Winning Race Outright – ‘Drop and Roll’ Pushed Race to Runoff
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/breaking-drop-roll-occurred-georgia-senate-race-may-prevented-herschel-walker-winning-race-outright/
WTH? Sheriff’s Deputies Surround Maricopa County Tabulation Center, Perched On Roof, Barricades and Fence Set Up Around Perimeter
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/wth-sheriffs-deputies-surround-maricopa-county-tabulation-center-perched-roof-barricades-fence-set-around-perimeter/
