Northern California storm coverage: Tens of thousands of people across Northern California are dealing with continued power outages
Puretrauma357
Published 20 hours ago |

Northern California storm coverage: Tens of thousands of people across Northern California are dealing with continued power outages early Monday, even as more strong winds are forecast along with rain and high-elevation snow.

