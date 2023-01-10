Northern California storm coverage: Tens of thousands of people across Northern California are dealing with continued power outages early Monday, even as more strong winds are forecast along with rain and high-elevation snow.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.