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Ep. 50 Spring Equinox, Worm Full Moon, Symptom Check, Entities and Soul Attachments, Thinning Veil
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86 views • March 20, 2022
My personal *SHOCKING* experience with the Thinning of the Veil!
Why are so many people having a flood of symptoms right now from the GI system up to the head? What I'm finding recently with entities and soul attachments.
To join my clearing sessions, go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
Roots Restored Wellness on YouTube- join me live on Mondays around 1:30 pm MST
Why are so many people having a flood of symptoms right now from the GI system up to the head? What I'm finding recently with entities and soul attachments.
To join my clearing sessions, go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
Roots Restored Wellness on YouTube- join me live on Mondays around 1:30 pm MST
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