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Will you escape what's coming?
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135 views • April 26, 2022
Some believers are looking for the 'escape of the Bride'? Is there such a thing? Is the rapture the same thing as the 'escape'? How many raptures will take place? Why would believers be raptured anyway? Isn't suffering good for the soul?
Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-wHcGoHHAa5zY9sU9wEEyC5w6mPggiuh/view?usp=sharing
"Words, Words, Words" : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyFxF3tWTb0&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW8monsOv1OqQTGOVG_Zf48e
"The Revelation of the Bride": https://youtu.be/qlbI6mTztGc
Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-wHcGoHHAa5zY9sU9wEEyC5w6mPggiuh/view?usp=sharing
"Words, Words, Words" : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyFxF3tWTb0&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW8monsOv1OqQTGOVG_Zf48e
"The Revelation of the Bride": https://youtu.be/qlbI6mTztGc
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