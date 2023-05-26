What if You Could KNOW 4 SURE Who is Hearing From Our CREATOR. Then WATCH and Let the Record SPEAK

You Can Tell Every TREE By Its Fruit, Just watch and then make your peace with GOD, an Tell Satan " Sorry , Not Today " Back to the Pit 4 U Satan.

Link to show notes: https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/index.php?/category/115



Jeremiah 3:15 "And I will give you shepherds according to My heart, who will feed you with knowledge and understanding."

John 10:27 "My sheep hear My voice, and I know them, and they follow Me."



