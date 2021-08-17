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TASA - Aug 09, 2021 - 6) Your Prepaid Vendor Card will Pay all Your Utilities! - Justice Anna Webinar
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102 views • August 17, 2021
To all SignInAmerican Coordinators, start making your vendor list. All type of monthly bills such as medical bills, college loans, monthly mortgage, credit cards, and personal loans can be off set using your Vendor card. Your Vendor card can hold other cards too. It can be used as passport as well to travel. It's secure and private, it can be turned off and minimizes the transaction to minimum to prevent the theft of your private data. Blue dot Banks are being built ready to run the infrastructure of the Vendor card. IRS and FBI are vacating their buildings in Alaska and listing these building for sale. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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