"Genocide" Blinken was repeatedly interrupted & called out today
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
2
3 months ago

"Genocide" Blinken was repeatedly interrupted and called out today. 

The best coming up next... Max Blumenthal of 'The Grayzone', absolutely COOKS Blinken...And Matt Miller, aka Count Smirkula too.... great job. 

Adding:  The United States is set to impose sanctions on Sudan’s army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, on Thursday.

This comes a week after it announced the same measures against his rival, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo who leads the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The paramilitary group and the army have been engaged in two years of civil war which has seen tens of thousands of people killed.

Millions of Sudanese have been driven from their homes by the fighting, displaced both internally and to neighbouring countries, and half the population faces hunger.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
