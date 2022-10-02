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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 02/10/22 Sinus Problems And Eczema
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156 views • February 11, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 02/10/22 Sinus Problems And Eczema
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Thursday, February 10, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the death of Travis Martin. A Youngevity distributor who died after getting COVID 19 while on anti-rejection drugs. He had a heart transplant several years earlier. Stating that people on anti-rejection drugs should be careful not to contract the virus.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of hemp protein. Supports healthy skin, hair and nails, helps aid in sleep, uplifts mood, supports a healthy musculoskeletal system, supports cardiovascular health, supports digestive health, helps with weight management and boosts energy levels.
Callers
Carl has question regarding growth on his penis.
Annette has questions concerning excess mucus.
Nima has questions concerning sickle cell anemia.
Matrese has several health challenges including sinus problems, eczema, polycystic ovarian syndrome and constipation.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Thursday, February 10, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the death of Travis Martin. A Youngevity distributor who died after getting COVID 19 while on anti-rejection drugs. He had a heart transplant several years earlier. Stating that people on anti-rejection drugs should be careful not to contract the virus.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of hemp protein. Supports healthy skin, hair and nails, helps aid in sleep, uplifts mood, supports a healthy musculoskeletal system, supports cardiovascular health, supports digestive health, helps with weight management and boosts energy levels.
Callers
Carl has question regarding growth on his penis.
Annette has questions concerning excess mucus.
Nima has questions concerning sickle cell anemia.
Matrese has several health challenges including sinus problems, eczema, polycystic ovarian syndrome and constipation.
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