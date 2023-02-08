Dr. Jane Ruby Show: WHO WHISTLEBLOWER EXPOSES 2024 PLAN

Dr. Jane Rudy welcomes World Health Organization whistleblower Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger who unveils the WHO plan to implement tyrannical digital control systems across the world and reveals why her mic was cut off during her presentation at a recent international conference in Sweden. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.
