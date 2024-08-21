BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
pt2 Healing For the Fractured Soul Session 12 How to Spot a Con Artist.mp4
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1444 followers
18 views • 8 months ago

We have all been conned. We are all being conned on a daily basis, personally and politically. Tonight is a special session where we will break down the top characteristics and tricks of con artists and how to break their spell over your mind. We will use the latest controversies surrounding Candace Owens, throw in some Tate Brothers, add a mystery man named Dan Bilzerian, and see if we can catch a con being performed right before our eyes. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/fracturedsoul12/


Keywords
healingpedophiliadeliverancemolestationdidcandace owensself helpincestsex traffickingcounselinghealthy relationshipscon artistsbroken heart syndromeinner healingmpdsplit personalitiestate brothersdysfunctional familiescoping mechanismsfractured mindpstdheal broken heartsdan bilzarianhow to spot a con
