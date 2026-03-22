This DEVIL Benjamin Netanyahu mocking Jesus by comparing him to Genghis Khan

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🚨🇮🇱 Netanyahu: "Jesus Christ has no advantage over Genghis Khan. Because if you are strong enough, ruthless enough, powerful enough, evil will overcome good."
📖 [Read] John 14:6 (KJV) Bible
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-14-6/
“Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.”
📖 [Listen] KJV Bible Dramatized With Words
https://rumble.com/playlists/JMny3CqgKS0
The KING JAMES VERSION is God’s perfect word in English.
Credits to: Rob Lee Truth, King James Video Ministries & MT