This DEVIL Benjamin Netanyahu mocking Jesus by comparing him to Genghis Khan

🚨🇮🇱 Netanyahu: "Jesus Christ has no advantage over Genghis Khan. Because if you are strong enough, ruthless enough, powerful enough, evil will overcome good."





📖 [Read] John 14:6 (KJV) Bible

https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-14-6/

“Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.”





📖 [Listen] KJV Bible Dramatized With Words

https://rumble.com/playlists/JMny3CqgKS0





The KING JAMES VERSION is God’s perfect word in English.

https://kjvm.org/about-us/





Credits to: Rob Lee Truth, King James Video Ministries & MT