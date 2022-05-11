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Why Are Triple Vaxxed Celebrity Covidiots From Bill Gates to Stephen Colbert Coming Down With Covid-19?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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101 views • May 11, 2022
I was looking into the news that Stephen Colbert has tested positive twice for Covid 19 in the past three weeks and he was trying to get his show back up and running when he (recently) reported sick again with the Covid and he is triple vaxxed including the booster and it is strange that he is getting sicker after being vaccinated, rather then being protected. I also discovered that many more celebrities have been reported with Covid and testing positive with Covid all in the last month. Is this a Pandemic of the Vaccinated as we have been saying or is it all a continuing psyop to keep Covid in the mainstream news as Supreme Court leaked papers on Abortion Laws and the Ukraine War have punted Covid to the back pages of the Internet. You tell me.

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