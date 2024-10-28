"A Lack Of Influence Of Religion In The US Disturbing To Many"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pew Research has released their 2024 research study on the role of religion in America. A large number of people said the role of religion in public life is shrinking, and is believed to be a bad thing for the country. Most Americans surveyed think that religion plays a positive role in public life. Overall there is widespread concern that religion's influence in society is declining too rapidly. My new video "A Lack Of Influence Of Religion In The U.S. Disturbing To Many."