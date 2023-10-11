EGYPT EXPOSES ISRAELI FALSE FLAG! - Hamas Is A Front For Intelligence Agencies! - WAKE UP OR WW3!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE: https://heavensharvest.com/ USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE: https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/

GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE: https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

BUY GOLD AND SILVER HERE: https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/





Josh Sigurdson reports on the news of Egypt warning Israel 10 days ahead of time of the impending attack by Hamas on Israel which clearly points to either a "reverse false flag" where it was allowed to happen for the purpose of order out of chaos or a false flag where Hamas is owned by intelligence communities (which it is) and was meant to bring order out of chaos. No matter which way it goes, it's part of an agenda to bring about the Great Reset. Israel's national security and borders dominates worldwide. The level of security is virtually bullet proof. Even IDF soldiers are speaking out saying it's impossible that these attacks could happen. According to Egyptian government officials, Netanyahu ignored the warnings from Egypt of the impending attack. Hamas which was clearly created by the CIA, MI6 and Mossad is a psyop cover for Palestine to keep the violence in perpetual motion. Israel is attempting to lay out the "Greater Israel Project" and is using the United States to cause mayhem throughout the middle east. Israel is a huge supporter of Russia. The US is a huge supporter of Ukraine. Iran was propped up by the US in the coup of 1953. China was propped up by the US in the 70s and several of the original Chinese Communist Party administrators were of Israeli nationality. Are you awake yet? This is a script being played out and both mainstream and independent medias are falling for it hook-line and sinker.





We must prepare and we must resist now.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!

GET AN EXTENDED FREE TRIAL FOR ICKONIC WHEN YOU SIGN UP HERE: https://www.ickonic.com/affiliate/josh10

BUY YOUR PRIVATE CLEARPHONE HERE: https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/F9D3HK/

LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW! https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/D2N14D/





GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM

GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE: https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com

STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE: http://wamsurvival.com/

OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN: https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/

OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL: https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/

Find us on Vigilante TV HERE: https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1

FIND US on Rokfin HERE: https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia

FIND US on Gettr HERE: https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia

See our EPICFUNDME HERE: https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE: https://www.iambanned.com/

JOIN our Telegram Group HERE: https://t.me/worldalternativemedia

JOIN US on Rumble Here: https://rumble.com/c/c-312314

FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE: https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media

FIND OUR CoinTree page here: https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson

JOIN US on SubscribeStar here: https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media We will soon be doing subscriber only content!

Follow us on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia

Help keep independent media alive!

Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive! https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072

BITCOIN ADDRESS: 18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media 2023





Alex Jones is now hosting exclusive content on Mug Club! Go to JonesCrowder.com and get one month FREE when you sign up!

Our Christmas In August sale is NOW LIVE! Get DOUBLE Patriot Points and up to 60% OFF our hottest items while you can!

It’s BACK! Get $10 off Silver Bullet Colloidal Silver that’s returned to the Infowars Store by popular demand!

Our fan-favorite drink mix Vitamin Mineral Fusion is back at 40% off! This advanced multivitamin formula is more delicious than ever before!

Brain Force Ultra is now HALF OFF! Experience the next level in high-powered energy nootropics that’s loaded with proprietary super ingredients while you still can!

Ultimate Bone Broth Plus is now 40% off! Get it today





Shared from and subscribe to:

World Alternative Media

https://www.banned.video/channel/world-alternative-media