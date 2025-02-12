BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. William Makis - Using Ivermectin To Heal Cancer, Including COVID Vaccine Induced Turbo Cancer
270 views • 2 months ago

Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin USP Grade (>99% purity) Pills, Capsules And Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html


Ivermectin Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3UB0XkV

WARNING BINDERS AND IVERMECTIN! - https://sunfruitdan.co/44xW1Rb


Original Video Source - https://rumble.com/v50ouvh-dr.-william-makis-using-ivermectin-to-stop-cancer-including-covid-vaccine-i.html

Credit For Video Description - https://rumble.com/c/SunfellowCovid19


Dr. William Makis - Using Ivermectin To Heal Cancer, Including COVID Vaccine Induced Turbo Cancer


Dr. William Makis: Using High-Dose Ivermectin To Heal Cancer, Including COVID-Vaccine-Induced Turbo Cancer


Everything you wanted to know about treating Cancer with Ivermectin but were afraid to ask your Oncologist!


COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Induced Turbo Cancers don't respond to chemotherapy!


Original video:

https://makismd.substack.com/p/new-podcast-15-minutes-with-drmakis-63c


See also:


Vaccine-Induced Cancer & Turbo Cancer

https://rumble.com/playlists/dtgIqdwOPYY


How To Heal COVID Vaccine Injuries

https://rumble.com/playlists/RaQVQsmVSS8


Dr. William Makis on Substack:

https://makismd.substack.com/


Dr. William Makis on X:

https://twitter.com/MakisMD


Dr. William Makis on GETTR:

https://gettr.com/user/MakisMD


Dr. William Makis videos on this Rumble channel:

https://rumble.com/playlists/Nmx0xHf1JJE

dr william makisdr william makis turbo cancerdr william makis cancerdr william makis ivermectin cancerdr william makis ivermectin cancer treatmentdr william makis using ivermectin to heal cancer including covid vaccine induced turbo cancerdr william makis using ivermectin to heal cancerdr william makis using ivermectin to heal covid vaccine induced cancerdr william makis using ivermectin to heal covid vaccine induced turbo cancerdr william makis cancer treatmentdr william makis ivermectin for cancer
