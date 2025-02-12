© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin USP Grade (>99% purity) Pills, Capsules And Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html
Ivermectin Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3UB0XkV
WARNING BINDERS AND IVERMECTIN! - https://sunfruitdan.co/44xW1Rb
Original Video Source - https://rumble.com/v50ouvh-dr.-william-makis-using-ivermectin-to-stop-cancer-including-covid-vaccine-i.html
Credit For Video Description - https://rumble.com/c/SunfellowCovid19
Dr. William Makis - Using Ivermectin To Heal Cancer, Including COVID Vaccine Induced Turbo Cancer
Dr. William Makis: Using High-Dose Ivermectin To Heal Cancer, Including COVID-Vaccine-Induced Turbo Cancer
Everything you wanted to know about treating Cancer with Ivermectin but were afraid to ask your Oncologist!
COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Induced Turbo Cancers don't respond to chemotherapy!
Original video:
https://makismd.substack.com/p/new-podcast-15-minutes-with-drmakis-63c
See also:
Vaccine-Induced Cancer & Turbo Cancer
https://rumble.com/playlists/dtgIqdwOPYY
How To Heal COVID Vaccine Injuries
https://rumble.com/playlists/RaQVQsmVSS8
Dr. William Makis on Substack:
Dr. William Makis on X:
Dr. William Makis on GETTR:
https://gettr.com/user/MakisMD
Dr. William Makis videos on this Rumble channel: