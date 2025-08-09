Doug Wilson On CNN | Mike Bickle Fake Prophecy | HHS Pulls MRNA Funding | Cincinnati Victim 8/8/25

Weekly News Report! Doug Wilson is a controversial figure on the dissident right. He leads a new kind of Christian Nationalism in Moscow, Idaho, which has a church plant in DC attended by Pete Hegseth. His version of a Christian Nation is tainted by allegations of slavery apology and abuse cover-up. Speaking of abuse cover-up, Mike Bickle's fake prophet sister wants the world to know she's heard from God, and he says Bickle is ready to be a minister again. Yes, it's that bad. Marjorie Taylor Green is sounding the alarm on the economy and doesn't want any more money sent to Israel until Americans can afford to buy a home. HHS Adviser Dr. Steven Hatfill just revealed that RFK Jr. pulled mRNA funding after the data showed getting vaccinated was MORE dangerous than getting COVID. Also, we hear from the woman beaten in the Cincinnati brawl. Get Ready For This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/doug-wilson-on-cnn-mike-bickle-fake-prophecy/





*NEW!!! Resistance Chicks General Store has added 4 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com





Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com





https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%