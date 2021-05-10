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The New Normal is FOREVER!
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32 views • May 10, 2021
Fauci wants mask mandates to last indefinitely... to reduce things like the seasonal flu.
And he says we are not going "back to normal" until another year from now. Even though originally he said it would just last two weeks.
And he says we are not going "back to normal" until another year from now. Even though originally he said it would just last two weeks.
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