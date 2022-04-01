Our NFSC and ROLF Rescue Work Is More and More Recognized in Medyka

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【Ukraine Rescue】03/30/2022 Fellow fighter Jin Liang: A bearded French volunteer asked to join us right after he arrived here, and we invited him to spend the night in our large warm tent. Other media like to conduct interviews using our NFSC and ROLF tent as their background, and we are more and more recognized in Medyka.