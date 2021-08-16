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ΟΛΑ ΡΕΥΣΤΑ ΚΑΙ ΑΠΡΟΣΩΠΑ...ΠΑΡΤΕ ΜΩΡΕ ΘΕΣΗ.
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763 views • August 16, 2021
16/08/2021 ΟΛΑ ΡΕΥΣΤΑ ΚΑΙ ΑΠΡΟΣΩΠΑ...ΠΑΡΤΕ ΜΩΡΕ ΘΕΣΗ...ΕΝΟΧΛΕΙ ΠΟΥ ΛΕΩ ΤΑ ΣΥΚΑ-ΣΥΚΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΣΚΑΦΗ-ΣΚΑΦΗ; ΔΙΚΕΣ ΣΑΣ ΟΙ ΠΡΑΞΕΙΣ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTin8xC1wUM ΔΩΣΤΕ ΠΡΟΣΟΧΗ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ 58:10 ΛΕΠΤΟ ΚΑΙ ΤΑ ΣΥΜΠΕΡΑΣΜΑΤΑ ΓΙΑ ΑΛΛΗ ΜΙΑ ΦΟΡΑ ΔΙΚΑ ΣΑΣ....ΤΙΣ ΠΡΟΣΤΥΧΙΕΣ ΛΟΙΠΟΝ...ΑΛΛΟΥ...ΕΔΩ ΓΙΑ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΕΣ
ΠΛΗΡΟΦΟΡΙΕΣ https://t.me/joinchat/SZZXtE6KgJgyZmU8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTin8xC1wUM ΔΩΣΤΕ ΠΡΟΣΟΧΗ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ 58:10 ΛΕΠΤΟ ΚΑΙ ΤΑ ΣΥΜΠΕΡΑΣΜΑΤΑ ΓΙΑ ΑΛΛΗ ΜΙΑ ΦΟΡΑ ΔΙΚΑ ΣΑΣ....ΤΙΣ ΠΡΟΣΤΥΧΙΕΣ ΛΟΙΠΟΝ...ΑΛΛΟΥ...ΕΔΩ ΓΙΑ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΕΣ
ΠΛΗΡΟΦΟΡΙΕΣ https://t.me/joinchat/SZZXtE6KgJgyZmU8
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