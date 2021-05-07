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Corstet in 5 Minutes: MMT #11 - Federal Reserve Embraces Modern Monetary Theory
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20 views • May 07, 2021
Dr. Jerome Corsi continues in a series of broadcasts that focus on today's financial realities and what is in store for tomorrow.
In part eleven, Dr. Corsi performs a deeper dive into the actions of the United States Federal Reserve as it appears to have fully embraced the Modern Monetary Theory being implemented by the current administration.
Will the US and Modern Monetary Theory prevail over hyper inflation, staggering debt, and the Communist Chinese and the Quantum Financial System?
Got to the 30 minute broadcast for the deep dive into economics gives you the information you will need to understand the direction our economy is headed in the brave new world.
Go to corstet.com for more information.
In part eleven, Dr. Corsi performs a deeper dive into the actions of the United States Federal Reserve as it appears to have fully embraced the Modern Monetary Theory being implemented by the current administration.
Will the US and Modern Monetary Theory prevail over hyper inflation, staggering debt, and the Communist Chinese and the Quantum Financial System?
Got to the 30 minute broadcast for the deep dive into economics gives you the information you will need to understand the direction our economy is headed in the brave new world.
Go to corstet.com for more information.
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