Tunnel: About 400 tons of Israeli explosives were used to demolish a tunnel in South Lebanon - demolished today

About 400 tons of explosives were used to demolish it. It was away from the main village and in open lands with houses related to it. The 400 tons of explosives were enough to cause a near surface earthquake of 4.9.

The facility reached about 40 m down in its deepest area.

The IDF produces explosives more than there is oxygen in the air.

The facility was close to the area the IDF operates in last week as mentioned below.

It is approximately located at 33°14'44.0"N 35°31'36.6"E outside the main town.

The Israeli army reported about the demolition of a large strategic underground facility in south Lebanon. (several photos inside)



The system was between a mountain and valley, big enough to host dozens and was an important facility for any decision to attack the Galilee.



The facility was abandoned because it was offensives not defensive. It took many years to build.

It contained weapons and ammo to arm several groups of fighters, and food to last a few months underground.

From the weapons found. A lot unfortunately. These are Iranian armor piercing AK rounds.

From the facility. It was located about last week during the Israeli advance and was only demolished today.





