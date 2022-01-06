X22 Report B 01. 05. 22.

Ep. 2669b - The Groundwork Has Been Laid, Pieces Are In Place, Think MirrorGet The Fastest No-Log VPN Today:Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click AboveThe [DS] is panicking, they are fighting for their lives. They know they lost but they are pushing everything they have at the patriots in the hopes that the patriots will make a bad move. Trump is putting all the pieces in place the groundwork has been laid. Everything the [DS] has done to Trump is actually what they have done, think mirror, payback is coming. Trump is about to gain incredible amount of leverage, controlling the flow of information is key. Tick Tock.All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.