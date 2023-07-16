BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 96:1-6, 2023715
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
31 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • July 16, 2023

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 96:1-6

Sabbath 7th Day of the Week Prayer, 20230715

(by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ, USA)

Service Every Sabbath/Saturday @ 10:30 AM-12:30 PM 

O my Gracious, Merciful, Heavenly, and Almighty Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Bought Union and Exemption Rights that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ granted me by His death and resurrection on Calvary’s Cross.

1 My Heavenly Father, I will sing to You, LORD GOD Almighty a new song! I will sing to You all the earth.

2 My Glorious Father, I bless Your Holy Name; I will proclaim the Good News of Your Salvation from day to day.

3 By Your Grace, I will declare Your Glory among the nations, Your wonders among all peoples.

4 For You, my Glorious Father are great and greatly to be praised; You are to be feared above all gods.

5 For all the gods of the peoples are idols, but You, Merciful LORD GOD Almighty made the Heavens.

6 Honor and majesty are before You Holy Father; strength and beauty are in Your sanctuary.

Thank You Merciful Father for Your daily Divine Health, Life, and Victory. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! (Psalm 96:1-6, personalized, NKJV).

* * * *

Keywords
fathergodgospelheavenjesussalvationchurchfaithglorysongpraiseworshiplordsanctuarywonderhonorsingalmightydeclaregood newsmajestyproclaim
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
VP Vance Mulls Direct Talks With Iran&#8217;s Rezaei To End War

VP Vance Mulls Direct Talks With Iran’s Rezaei To End War

Garrison Vance
United Airlines Blocks AI Assistants From Booking Flights, Cites System Access

United Airlines Blocks AI Assistants From Booking Flights, Cites System Access

Chase Codewell
U.S. Data Center Restrictions May Benefit Bitcoin Miners&#8217; AI Ambitions

U.S. Data Center Restrictions May Benefit Bitcoin Miners’ AI Ambitions

Sterling Ashworth
Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Sweeping Changes in Gaza as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Sweeping Changes in Gaza as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

Chase Codewell
More Balance, Vitality and Reasons to Be Thankful: Shop Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Part 3 Sale

More Balance, Vitality and Reasons to Be Thankful: Shop Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Part 3 Sale

HRS Editors
Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy