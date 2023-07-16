FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 96:1-6, 2023715

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 96:1-6

Sabbath 7th Day of the Week Prayer, 20230715

(by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ, USA)

Service Every Sabbath/Saturday @ 10:30 AM-12:30 PM

O my Gracious, Merciful, Heavenly, and Almighty Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Bought Union and Exemption Rights that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ granted me by His death and resurrection on Calvary’s Cross.

1 My Heavenly Father, I will sing to You, LORD GOD Almighty a new song! I will sing to You all the earth.

2 My Glorious Father, I bless Your Holy Name; I will proclaim the Good News of Your Salvation from day to day.

3 By Your Grace, I will declare Your Glory among the nations, Your wonders among all peoples.

4 For You, my Glorious Father are great and greatly to be praised; You are to be feared above all gods.

5 For all the gods of the peoples are idols, but You, Merciful LORD GOD Almighty made the Heavens.

6 Honor and majesty are before You Holy Father; strength and beauty are in Your sanctuary.

Thank You Merciful Father for Your daily Divine Health, Life, and Victory. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! (Psalm 96:1-6, personalized, NKJV).

* * * *