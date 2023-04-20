SPACE X BOOM*USA NUCLEAR MATERIAL CAPTURED?*RUSSIAN SPY SHIPS OFF UK*IRANIAN NAVY BLOCKS USA SUB*

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! Alois Irlmaier Prophecy https://www.soulask.com/alois-irlmaier-and-his-famous-prophetic-vision-world-war-iii-will-begin-in-the-balkans/ https://www.foxnews.com/video/6325418936112 https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/ag-merrick-garland-marks-28-years-since-oklahoma-city-bombing/ar-AA1a4sZu Neil McCoy-Ward https://www.youtube.com/@NeilMcCoyWard/videos https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1648898764566822913 https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1648830442823376897 https://twitter.com/JoshuaPHilll/status/1649058222718824448 https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/moon-bin-k-pop-star-found-dead-home-25?intcmp=tw_fnc https://twitter.com/AJEnglish/status/1648965123149553666 https://tass.com/defense/1607073 https://twitter.com/Flash_news_ua/status/1648907969004728322 https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1649010128161521664 https://twitter.com/ronin19217435/status/1648850842647248897 https://twitter.com/EpochTimes/status/1649062867361230849 https://twitter.com/Lyla_lilas/status/1649031122615955456 https://offgridsurvival.com/americanswontsurvivewithoutelectricity/ https://theprovidentprepper.org/new-urgency-to-prepare-for-an-extended-power-outage/ https://www.dhs.gov/news/2020/09/03/dhs-combats-potential-electromagnetic-pulse-emp-attack https://news.usni.org/2023/04/20/report-to-congress-on-navy-force-structure-and-shipbuilding-4 https://news.usni.org/2021/11/03/china-has-worlds-largest-navy-with-355-ships-and-counting-says-pentagon https://twitter.com/Apex_WW/status/1648840376277516288 https://twitter.com/realjoshuareid/status/1648457197704343562 https://twitter.com/Risemelbourne/status/1648793867259609088 https://twitter.com/rapidfoxOne/status/1648748278794850304?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1648748278794850304%7Ctwgr%5Eec873c69a3d73e9b1fd9d69b0476254f9c7dca1a%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5355140%2Fpg279 https://twitter.com/BBCNews/status/1648801857479888897/photo/1 https://twitter.com/LucasFoxNews/status/1648331384958910464?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1648331384958910464%7Ctwgr%5Eec873c69a3d73e9b1fd9d69b0476254f9c7dca1a%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5355140%2Fpg279 https://twitter.com/ilias90sam/status/1648747912116023296?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1648747912116023296%7Ctwgr%5Eec873c69a3d73e9b1fd9d69b0476254f9c7dca1a%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5355140%2Fpg279 https://twitter.com/ILRUSSO12/status/1648748850981617667?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1648748850981617667%7Ctwgr%5Eec873c69a3d73e9b1fd9d69b0476254f9c7dca1a%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5355140%2Fpg279 https://twitter.com/RichNFamousTv/status/1648736214336544768

