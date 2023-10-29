Create New Account
Exopolitics Today - Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – October 28
Michael Salla


Oct 28, 2023


Week in Review Topics


Members of the US Congress learn little from DoD Inspector General on recovered UFOs and NHI

Why Files discusses supersoldiers and “20 and Back” SSPs

Australian Spaceports to be used for US rocket launches is a cover for SSPs under AUKUS

Highlights of Jean Charles Moyen at 2023 Galactic Spiritual Informers Connection

Conversation with Thor Han Eredyon about the Hub, Moon, Ukraine and Palestine

New information about MH370 and Diego Garcia

Newest Signatories to China’s Lunar Research Program shows political rather than scientific agenda

Dr Sean Kirkpatrick, head of All-domain Anomalous Resolution Office outed as UFO Gatekeeper

Timothy Alberino heads to Peru to investigate alleged extraterrestrial encounters

JP Update – Mission to Nordic Inner Earth Civilization for Life Extension Tech

Australia’s Dept of Def ignored 5 Eyes UAP Briefing

New Webinar – Exopolitics State of the Planet – Nov 25


More webinar info at: https://www.crowdcast.io/c/exostateofplanet2023


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G6gGiPrqZag

