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⁣⁣Gray State: The Rise (2015) - Rough Cut - David Crowley's Unreleased Documentary
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⁣⁣Gray State: The Rise (2015) - Rough Cut - David Crowley's Unreleased Documentary on the 16 Year Plan to destroy America to establish a New World OrderGray State: The Rise (2015) - Rough Cut - David Crowley's Unreleased Documentary on the 16 Year Plan to destroy America to establish a New World OrderNever officially released, Director and his family were killed for making this doc.

The GRAY STATE Project the world reels with the turmoil of war, geological disaster, and economic collape, while Americans continue to submerge themselves in illusions of safety and immunity. While rights are sold for security, the federal government, swollen with power, begins a systematic takeover of liberty in order to bring about a New World Order. Americans, quarantined to militarized districts, become a population ripe for tyrannical control. Fear mongering, terrorism, police state, martial law, war, arrests, internment, hunger, oppression, violence, resistance - these are the terms by which Americans define their existenceNever officially released, Director and his family were killed for making this doc.

⁣This is NOT the movie GRAY STATE that David Crowley was making at the time he and his family were murdered. This is a documentary made after his death using David's 22 GBs of digital research materials.
FIRST THEY CAME for the Anarchists,
and I did not speak out because I wasn't an Anarchist.
THEN THEY CAME for the Sovereign Citizens,
and I did not speak out because I wasn't a Sovereign.
THEN THEY CAME for the Militias,
and I did not speak out because I wasn't Militia.
THEN THEY CAME for the Constitutionalists,
and I did not speak out because I wasn't a Constitutionalist.
THEN THEY CAME for the Libertarians,
and I did not speak out because I wasn't a Libertarian.
Then they came for the gun owners,
and I did not speak up because I was not a gun owner.
Then they came for everyone, anyone who objected
and I did not speak up…………………………………..
AND THEN THEY CAME for ME
and by that time there was no one left to speak out.



https://www.bitchute.com/video/qanjcH6qierT/


https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Gray-State--Rough-Cut:5?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4



⁣https://worldtruthvideos.website/v/VqNnmo



https://www.roxytube.com/v/W578J8
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
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