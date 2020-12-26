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The Great Reset Is All About Getting Rid Of Trump
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69 views • December 26, 2020
President Trump: The future does not belong to globalists - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gz--5LTTmaM - 3:30 to 3:46
Soros says Trump admin danger to the world - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ux-_UdJyzJo - 0 to 18 seconds
Trump's speech at Davos Economic Forum - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0UiFRZ3t_KM - :54 to 1:30
George Soros says 2020 elections will determine fate of the world -
https://americanpriority.com/news/george-soros-in-davos-2020-election-will-determine-fate-of-the-world/
Trudeau says pandemic offers opportunity for reset - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2fp0Jeyjvw - 2:05 to 2:21
What is the great reset - https://www.sgtreport.com/2020/10/what-you-need-to-know-about-the-great-reset/
Klaus Schwab founder of world economic forum, never back to normal - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VS2YAGIM8Mc 2:48 to 3:08
The great reset or new world order - https://thehill.com/opinion/energy-environment/504499-introducing-the-great-reset-world-leaders-radical-plan-to
Trump saying they're after you, I'm just in the way - https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1207508280207011841/photo/1
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
Soros says Trump admin danger to the world - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ux-_UdJyzJo - 0 to 18 seconds
Trump's speech at Davos Economic Forum - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0UiFRZ3t_KM - :54 to 1:30
George Soros says 2020 elections will determine fate of the world -
https://americanpriority.com/news/george-soros-in-davos-2020-election-will-determine-fate-of-the-world/
Trudeau says pandemic offers opportunity for reset - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2fp0Jeyjvw - 2:05 to 2:21
What is the great reset - https://www.sgtreport.com/2020/10/what-you-need-to-know-about-the-great-reset/
Klaus Schwab founder of world economic forum, never back to normal - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VS2YAGIM8Mc 2:48 to 3:08
The great reset or new world order - https://thehill.com/opinion/energy-environment/504499-introducing-the-great-reset-world-leaders-radical-plan-to
Trump saying they're after you, I'm just in the way - https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1207508280207011841/photo/1
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
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