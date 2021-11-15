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The Four Horseman - Wake UUUUUUUPPPPP my belovid peers
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112 views • November 15, 2021
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[Verse 1]
By the last breath of the fourth winds blow
Better raise your ears
The sound of hooves knock at your door
Lock up your wife and children now
It's time to wield the blade
For now you've got some company
[Chorus]
The horsemen are drawing nearer
On the leather steeds they ride
They've come to take your life
On through the dead of night
With the four horsemen ride
Or choose your fate and die
Aw yeah, yeah!
[Verse 2]
You've been dying since the day you were born
You know it's all been planned
The quartet of deliverance rides
A sinner once a sinner twice
No need for confession now
'Cause now you have got the fight of your life
[Chorus]
The horsemen are drawing nearer
On the leather steeds they ride
They've come to take your life
On through the dead of night
With the four horsemen ride
Or choose your fate and die
Aw yeah, yeah!
[Bridge]
Time! Has taken its toll on you
The lines that crack your face
Famine! Your body, it has torn through
Withered in every place
Pestilence! For what you've had to endure
And what you have put others through
Death! Deliverance for you for sure
Now there's nothing you can do
[Guitar Solo 1]
[Verse 3]
So gather round, young warriors now
And saddle up your steeds
Killing scores with demon swords
Now's the death of doers of wrong
Swing the judgment hammer down
Safely inside armor blood guts and sweat
[Chorus]
The horsemen are drawing nearer
On the leather steeds they ride
They've come to take your life
On through the dead of night
With the four horsemen ride
Or choose your fate and die
Aw yeah, yeah!
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/papapraat
[email protected]
https://brighteon.social/@papapraat
[Verse 1]
By the last breath of the fourth winds blow
Better raise your ears
The sound of hooves knock at your door
Lock up your wife and children now
It's time to wield the blade
For now you've got some company
[Chorus]
The horsemen are drawing nearer
On the leather steeds they ride
They've come to take your life
On through the dead of night
With the four horsemen ride
Or choose your fate and die
Aw yeah, yeah!
[Verse 2]
You've been dying since the day you were born
You know it's all been planned
The quartet of deliverance rides
A sinner once a sinner twice
No need for confession now
'Cause now you have got the fight of your life
[Chorus]
The horsemen are drawing nearer
On the leather steeds they ride
They've come to take your life
On through the dead of night
With the four horsemen ride
Or choose your fate and die
Aw yeah, yeah!
[Bridge]
Time! Has taken its toll on you
The lines that crack your face
Famine! Your body, it has torn through
Withered in every place
Pestilence! For what you've had to endure
And what you have put others through
Death! Deliverance for you for sure
Now there's nothing you can do
[Guitar Solo 1]
[Verse 3]
So gather round, young warriors now
And saddle up your steeds
Killing scores with demon swords
Now's the death of doers of wrong
Swing the judgment hammer down
Safely inside armor blood guts and sweat
[Chorus]
The horsemen are drawing nearer
On the leather steeds they ride
They've come to take your life
On through the dead of night
With the four horsemen ride
Or choose your fate and die
Aw yeah, yeah!
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