The Four Horseman - Wake UUUUUUUPPPPP my belovid peers

Papa Praat (contact):[Verse 1]By the last breath of the fourth winds blowBetter raise your earsThe sound of hooves knock at your doorLock up your wife and children nowIt's time to wield the bladeFor now you've got some company[Chorus]The horsemen are drawing nearerOn the leather steeds they rideThey've come to take your lifeOn through the dead of nightWith the four horsemen rideOr choose your fate and dieAw yeah, yeah![Verse 2]You've been dying since the day you were bornYou know it's all been plannedThe quartet of deliverance ridesA sinner once a sinner twiceNo need for confession now'Cause now you have got the fight of your life[Chorus]The horsemen are drawing nearerOn the leather steeds they rideThey've come to take your lifeOn through the dead of nightWith the four horsemen rideOr choose your fate and dieAw yeah, yeah![Bridge]Time! Has taken its toll on youThe lines that crack your faceFamine! Your body, it has torn throughWithered in every placePestilence! For what you've had to endureAnd what you have put others throughDeath! Deliverance for you for sureNow there's nothing you can do[Guitar Solo 1][Verse 3]So gather round, young warriors nowAnd saddle up your steedsKilling scores with demon swordsNow's the death of doers of wrongSwing the judgment hammer downSafely inside armor blood guts and sweat[Chorus]The horsemen are drawing nearerOn the leather steeds they rideThey've come to take your lifeOn through the dead of nightWith the four horsemen rideOr choose your fate and dieAw yeah, yeah!