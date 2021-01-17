BREAKING: 23 die in Norway after receiving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine: officials

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Common reactions to the vaccine, including fever and nausea, “may have contributed to a fatal outcome in some frail patients,” Sigurd Hortemo, chief physician at the Norwegian Medicines Agency, said in a Friday statement.
All 13 were nursing home patients and at least 80 years old. While officials aren’t expressing serious concern, they are adjusting their guidance on who should receive the vaccine.
The news comes just over a week after officials reported the deaths of just two nursing home residents after they received the Pfizer jab.