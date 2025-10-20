The Path Toward a Post-Human Future

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are we on the verge of becoming obsolete? Courtenay Turner outlines the roadmap to a post-human future—where AI dictates morality and replaces human ethics.
Watch the full interview to learn how to resist digital dehumanization.
