Were the Pyramids Constructed to Heal & Travel by Frequency?

The Egyptian pyramids, particularly the Great Pyramid of Giza, are theorized to have a magnetic and electromagnetic effect on the human body.
The electromagnetic properties observed in simulations highlight the pyramid's unique interaction with energy fields, adding to the mystery of its construction and intended function.