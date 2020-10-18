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Broadmouth Canyon Gold: Glimpses of Autumn
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24 views • October 18, 2020
This video features a collection of photographs that I took in September of 2017 while I accompanied my husband on a hunting trip in Southeastern Idaho. It displays the awesome beauty of the Rocky Mountain wilderness area. It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should always treasure and protect.
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