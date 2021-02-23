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Mike Pompeo: A 'crappy' Iran deal
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150 views • February 23, 2021
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reflects on the accomplishments of the Trump administration in their foreign affairs efforts, and reacts to what he's seeing from the Biden administration today. - via Spicer & Co., weekdays at 6PM ET on Newsmax TV
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