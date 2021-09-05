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Sept 3rd London Freedom Rally Police Orchestrate Crush Before Viciously Attacking Protesters
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110 views • September 05, 2021
Sept 3rd London Freedom Rally Police Orchestrate Crush Before Viciously Attacking Protesters
Resistance GB
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qGOkjJbN2RA&;t
https://odysee.com/@ResistanceGB:f/Police-Orchestrate-Crush-uncen:3
https://rumble.com/vm1q9q-live-london-freedom-rally-l-anti-lockdown-apartheid-protest-at-canary-wharf.html
Anti-medical apartheid protesters in London travel from the MHRA building in Canary Wharf to South Kensington’s Science Museum. At South Kensington station, police block the exits so no one can leave, crushing lines of protesters and uninvolved members of the public trying to exit. Children and babies were present at the scene, as police draw out their batons and instigate a violent struggle. The protesters were entirely peaceful: playing music, dancing and singing on their journey, even having positive and playful interaction with police on their way. Who gave the police the orders to barricade the people inside the station, and why? With interviews of protestors.
3rd September 2021, London..
Resistance GB
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qGOkjJbN2RA&;t
https://odysee.com/@ResistanceGB:f/Police-Orchestrate-Crush-uncen:3
https://rumble.com/vm1q9q-live-london-freedom-rally-l-anti-lockdown-apartheid-protest-at-canary-wharf.html
Anti-medical apartheid protesters in London travel from the MHRA building in Canary Wharf to South Kensington’s Science Museum. At South Kensington station, police block the exits so no one can leave, crushing lines of protesters and uninvolved members of the public trying to exit. Children and babies were present at the scene, as police draw out their batons and instigate a violent struggle. The protesters were entirely peaceful: playing music, dancing and singing on their journey, even having positive and playful interaction with police on their way. Who gave the police the orders to barricade the people inside the station, and why? With interviews of protestors.
3rd September 2021, London..
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